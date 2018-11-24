The mystery seems to envelop the death of Balabhaskar

Ever since Lakshmi regained consciousness after her injury from the fateful accident that killed her violinist husband and daughter, mystery seems to envelope the death of Balabhaskar. Lakshmi and the driver, Arjun, had given contradictory statements regarding who drove the car at the time of accident. Now, Balabhaskar’s father had requested the police to probe the death of his son in detail. Reportedly, Balabhaskar had some financial dealings with an Ayurveda doctor in Palakkad and Arjun is the doctor’s kin.