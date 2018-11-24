The prime minister is less literate in history, geography and economics: Congress

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma ridiculed Prime Minister that he needs a crash course in history.

The former Union minister was replying to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s accusation that the opposition party of practising “dynastic” politics. Sharma said the PM needs a “crash course” on the country’s history.

“It is unfortunate that the prime minister is making such statements. The prime minister is less literate in history, geography, and economics,” he said.

“Regarding using word dynasty and democracy, PM Modi needs a crash course. Advise him to read the objectives resolution moved by Pandit Nehru in the Constituent Assembly on December 13, 1946, which laid the foundation of a robust democracy,” Sharma said.

The Congress leader’s strong remarks came after Prime Minister Modi attacked the Congress and its leadership during election rallies over dynastic politics.

Sharma tweeted, “Sad that PM Modi will not keep his office’s dignity while making frivolous statements. We understand his discomfort with Nehru-Gandhi family that fought for India’s freedom and made supreme sacrifices, including the martyrdom of Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. Why?”

“Because PM Modi is the ideological descendant of those who opposed freedom struggle or collaborated with the British during Quit India struggle (sic),” he alleged.