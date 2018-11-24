VHP’s Dharam Sabha: Ayodhya turns into secured bastion

The pilgrim city Ayodhya is now turned in to a secured bastion with multiple layers of security. To avoid any uneasy incidents as tomorrow is the Dharam Sabha, called by the Vishva Hindu Parishad, numerous cover of security and deployment of drones are deployed.

One additional DGP, one deputy inspector general, three senior Superintendents of police, 10 additional SPs, 21 deputy SPs, 160 inspectors, 700 constables, 42 companies of PAC, five companies of RAF, ATS commandos and drones were deployed here.

The organizers of the Dharam Sabha claim the more than 3 lakh devotees were likely to arrive for the programme this Sunday.

On November 18, the VHP had organized motorcycle rally in different parts of Lucknow in this regard. VHP leaders said that this was the final Dharam Sabha for construction of Ram temple. “After this, no more Dharam Sabhas will be held and the construction of the temple will commence”.