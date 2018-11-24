Latest NewsSports

Virat Kohli questioned Umpire for not stopping match after Raining: Video

Nov 24, 2018, 07:37 am IST
Virat Kohli is well known for his aggressive approach on the field and he made his views clear to the umpire about the rain stoppage during the second T20I between India and Australia in Melbourne on Friday.

The rain had troubled the teams in the first T20I too but the handling of the situation in Melbourne was not to the India skipper’s liking.

During the 19th over of the match, it started to rain heavily but the umpires refused to suspend the game right away but Kohli was visibly upset with the decision.

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke agreed with Kohli’s stance on the subject and suggested that the Indian captain had the right to be unhappy as the wetter the pitch got, the more difficult it would be for the Indians to bat in the second innings.

