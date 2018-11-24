Will allow 2 days a week for all Women to visit Sabarimala: Kerala government to High Court

The Kerala government on Friday told the high court that it is in favour of keeping two days a week for exclusively for women devotees to offer prayers at the Sabarimala temple, so as to implement the Supreme Court September 28 order allowing women of all ages in the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

The suggestion was put forward before the court during a hearing of a petition by four women devotees seeking special arrangements, including security, for the entry of women into the hilltop shrine.

The women devotees sought that at least three days a week should be kept aside for women of all ages to offer prayers in Sabarimala temple as not a single woman of menstruating age has been allowed to enter despite the Supreme Court’s September 28 order.

Responding to this, a law officer of the Kerala government said that it was in favour of reserving two days a week for the women devotees.

Kerala government also told the high court that it would take steps to ensure entry of women at the Sabarimala shrine.

After the apex court’s verdict lifting the centuries-old ban on entry of women of menstruating age (10-50 years) in the Sabarimala temple, at least 18 women tried to trek the hilltop shrine but were stopped and sent back by protesting devotees.

Devotees have been protesting against the Supreme Court’s verdict as they feel it breached the traditions of the temple where the deity, Lord Ayyappa, is in the celibate state.