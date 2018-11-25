50th Episode of PM Modi’s Monthly Radio Programme to Broadcast Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday address the 50th edition of Mann ki Baat radio programme which has touched upon various social, national and international issues.

The programme will begin at 11 AM, and will also be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, AIR and DD News and will be simultaneously broadcast on AIR’s website – www.allindiaradio.gov.in.

PM Modi has reached multitudes through his show and voiced opinions of the citizens and lauded their contribution in nation-building. The last episode of Mann Ki Baat programme was aired on October 28.

The Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast by Narendra Modi started months after him assuming the prime minister’s office. The first episode of the monthly radio programme was broadcasted on October 2014. The highlight of this episode was Prime Minister Modi’s insistence on the usage of Khadi products, which subsequently boosted the sale of such products by over 100 per cent.