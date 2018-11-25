Latest NewsIndia

Ajmer Blast Case : Kerala man arrested

Nov 25, 2018
A 2007 Ajmer dargah bomb blast accused, who has been on the run since the last 11 years, was arrested on Sunday, November 25, by the ATS from Bharuch in Gujarat.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case, had announced a reward of ?2 lakh on head of the accused, identified as Suresh Nair from Kozhikkode Kerala.

As per the NIA, Nair had allegedly supplied a bomb to the planters at the famous sufi shrine in Rajasthan and was also present at the spot, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) said in a statement.

Three persons were killed and 17 others injured in the blast that occurred on October 11, 2007.After he was apprehended from Bharuch, Nair was shifted to Ahmedabad for further investigation, the ATS said.He is a resident of Thasara in Kheda district of Gujarat.

