Arjun Tendulkar Picks 5-Wicket Haul agaisnt Delhi: Video

Nov 25, 2018, 02:11 pm IST
Sachin Tendulkar’s son again grabbed headlines with his phenomenal five-wicket spell in the ongoing U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy against Delhi.

He finished with figures of 98/5 to leave Delhi reeling. He picked the wickets of Delhi skipper Ayush Badoni, Vaibhav Kandpal, wicket-keeper Gulzar Singh Sandhu, Hrithik Shokeen and Prashant Kumar Bhati. His spell helped Mumbai bundle out Delhi for 396 in their first innings.

