Ayodhya Ram Temple: Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray Takes a dig at BJP

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the BJP government at the Centre “may not last” if the Ram Temple is not constructed at Ayodhya and demanded that an ordinance be brought in, warning that emotions of Hindus should not be taken for granted.

The Shiv Sena chief, who offered prayers at the Ram Lalla temple, said “Days, years and generations are passing by but the temple has not been constructed”.

Noting that Lok Sabha elections are around the corner and only one session of Parliament remains, he asked the government to bring an ordinance.

“Shiv Sena has been supporting (them) on the issue of Hindutva and will continue to do so. Bring ordinance or a law but construct temple… the emotions of Hindus should not be taken for granted,” he told reporters here.

“I am only asking (BJP) that when you were campaigning for elections you said all possibilities will be explored under the Constitution …what has been done in four years? When will you explore possibilities?” he asked.

The Sena chief said that if the temple is not made, perhaps this government will also not last but the temple will definitely be made. Thackeray also said that the Ram Temple issue should not be politicised.