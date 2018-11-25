Bigg Boss fame Hina Khan all set to make her Bollywood debut

Hina Khan made her debut in the television industry in 2009 with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She ruled our hearts as Akshara for several years.

Hina quit the show in 2016, but people never forgot the role she played. Hina Khan then went on to participate in two reality TV shows – Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 11. She came out as the first runner-up on both the reality shows.

After coming out of the house, Hina Khan immediately didn’t sign any show. She enjoyed her time holidaying with her family and beau Rocky Jaiswal. Well, Hina Khan got a better career opportunity after a long wait; she plays the role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. However, the actress has another huge project in her kitty. Hina Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut. She confirmed the news to the Times of India and even revealed what the film is about.

Hina said, “It’s a female-centric story. I also love the fact that it’s set in a time and place, where we are away from the hustle and bustle of city life, technology, daily rush and competition. I am also thrilled about challenging myself in a brand new medium.”

Meanwhile, the actress has been missing from KZK and fans are badly waiting to see her as Komolika. Hina Khan confirmed on her Twitter recently that she will start shooting for Kasautii in the second week of December.