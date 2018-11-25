Latest NewsPolitics

BJP seeks votes in the name of Lord Ram, Our aim is to defeat their divisive politics : Sitaram Yechury

The Bharatiya Janata Party and its partners ahead of the next year's general elections are "inciting the religious sentiments, creating Hindu-Muslim and ethnic divisions"

Nov 25, 2018, 04:37 pm IST
BJP seeking vote in Lord Ram’s name, inciting religious sentiments, creating Hindu-Muslim divide, CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury said on Sunday, adding that his party aims to defeat their divisive politics and set up a secular state.

“The BJP and its partners are now seeking vote in the name of ‘Ram’,” the Communist Party of India-Marxist General Secretary said addressing the party’s state conference here in Tripura.”The agitation against the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala temple in Kerala and launching of “Shri Ramayana Express” from Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu are part of a game plan of the BJP and RSS to create communal and religious polarisation ahead of the Lok Sabha polls,” the Left leader said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and its partners ahead of the next year’s general elections are “inciting the religious sentiments, creating Hindu-Muslim and ethnic divisions”, he added.Yechury said that the CPI-M has been campaigning with three missions — defeat BJP, broaden and strengthen the Left movement and to set up a secular government.The CPI-M General Secretary urged the Narendra Modi led government to bring back the Rs 12 lakh crore money, according to him, looted by the absconding millionaires and others and to spend the cash for the development of the country.

He also asked him to provide quality health services and education besides creating jobs for the youths.”Modi (Narendra Modi)-Shah (Amit Shah) group is running the country. Our efforts will be to consolidate the anti-BJP votes and to broaden the alternative politics before the next general elections,” the CPI-M party chief said.

