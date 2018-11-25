Latest NewsIndia

BJP will not allow reservation based on religion : Amit Shah

He said the December 7 election would decide the future of the state.

Nov 25, 2018, 05:46 pm IST
BJP President Amit Shah on Sunday said that BJP will not allow Telangana government to implement 12 per cent reservation for minorities.

Addressing an election rally at Parkala in Warangal district, he said the Bharatiya Janata Party will neither provide quota on the basis of religion nor allow its implementation by others.

He was referring to the resolution passed by Telangana legislature and sent to the Centre, seeking its nod for increasing reservation for Muslims in jobs and education from current four per cent to 12 per cent.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) President K. Chandrashekhar Rao, during his election speeches, has been targetting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not giving the approval to hike the quota for Muslims.

Terming the TRS government’s move as “unconstitutional”, BJP chief pointed out that the Supreme Court has fixed a ceiling of 50 per cent on the overall quota.

He asked the TRS to specify whose quota it proposes to cut to provide reservation to minorities.

Mr Shah said his party would stand as a rock to protect the reservation of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and backward classes.

The BJP national president, who is on a day-long visit to Telangana to address election rallies, claimed that only his party could provide a government in Telangana which would not be dependent on the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) and its leader Asaduddin Owaisi.

