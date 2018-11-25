Congress playing caste politics to delay Ayodhya case : PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an all-out attack against the Congress party, calling them out on various issues, such as development, caste politics, and primarily the ensuing Ayodhya dispute.

Speaking at a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan’s Alwar district, Modi raised the Ayodhya issue and accused the Congress of disrespecting the Parliament of India by politicising the case.

PM Modi accused the Congress of interfering in the Supreme Court’s proceedings on the Ram Temple-Babri Masjid case, saying that their Rajya Sabha leaders intimidated Supreme Court judges with the threat of impeachment if they didn’t stall the case until the general elections got over in 2019.

“When their shameless tactics fail, they use the threat of impeachment to bend the judges to their will. This is a dangerous play. The Congress is committing a crime by using impeachment to stop lawful procedures. They are enslaving the country using their power in the Rajya Sabha,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Addressing a campaign rally, the Prime Minister said, “They give Rajya Sabha tickets to prominent Supreme Court advocates, who attend proceedings in the court all day and then sit in the Rajya Sabha. We don’t have a majority in that House, so they are using it to their advantage. Those Congress members in the Rajya Sabha have told to Supreme Court to not restart the case till 2019 because of the impending elections.”