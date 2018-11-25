Do You Know?Most Media Ignored these News in the Last 3 Weeks

Most media often goes after what is trending and sometimes all the good stuff that happened in between get lost. Even worse, most medias tend to be biased and the news are either promotoed or ignored based on which camp they are representing. But then when it comes to our nation, we shouldn’t be driven by such predilections and here are some news that did not get the media attention it deserved. They all happened in the last three weeks and they all augurs well for our country.

Sikkim Airport one of the best in the world

Sikkim finally got its first airport as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an aerodrome at Pakyong on Monday. The airport is situated at a height of 4,500 feet from sea level and has been constructed at a cost of more than Rs 600 Crore. It is widelyconsidered one of the best n the recent times by international aviation teams.

Hyundai’s New plant in Chennai

Hyundai to set up new plant in Chennai for electric car manufacturing. The company would be increasing the plant’s capacity to 1,00,000 units, including the production of 50,000 Completely Knocked Down (CKD) vehicles.

GST Collection Increased

GST AVG collection raised from 85000 crs per month to 95000 crs and last month it crossed 100000crs , 95% of input credit is cleared within next month and compensation to state for short fall has reduced in last three months….no state is now against GST since it has released lot of admin pressure from state govt.

Petrol Price Coming Down

Petrol price when increases, everyone notices but when it comes down, no one cares to note. It is now ?77.10 today in Delhi

Train Bridge

One of the biggest train bridge, that will reduce travel time between Assam to Arunachal from 600 km to 40 km, was built.

Electricity Accessibility Ranking

India made a huge move in the electricity accessibility ranking position from 99th to 26th.

Inland Water Transport

In-land water transport started for the first time n Indian history. This will help reduce the cost of transportation remarkably. Varanasi also will have a river port.

Statue of Unity Spins Huge Money

Against all the criticisms, the statue of Unity has started becoming a money spinning machine. statue of unity in tthe first week collected 2.1 crs as ticket collection.

Mumbai Local Train

Mumbai Local trains will get a complete revamp in the coming 5 to 6 years.