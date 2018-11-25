Former DGP Jacob Thomas Mocks the Prohibitory Order at Sabarimala

Kerala Government has been facing a lot of criticisms for the way it unleashed police on the devotees at Sabarimala. Now Former DGP Jacob Thomas is the latest one to take a subtle dig at the government for its actions.

Jacob Thomas, mocking at the section 144 imposed on Sabarimala, said that prohibitory order should be implemented in every house with more than 5 members. He also said that he is with devotees and that there are a lot of Supreme Court verdicts which are not implemented properly by Government.

Despite all the criticisms against Police action at Sabarimala, arrests happened even yesterday against all those who took part in nama japa protest. The action was taken against all those who carried on with protest even after the closing of shrine after the customary play od Harivarasanam.