ISL 2018: Chennaiyin FC take on Jamshedpur FC – Match Preview

A rejuvenated Chennaiyin FC take on Jamshedpur FC in their eighth match of the ISL 2018-19 season on Sunday. Jamshedpur FC are in the top half of the table, the hosts have only a mere two wins from eight matches, which is less than half of the teams placed above them.

The Men of Steel have drawn five out of eight matches and the majority of them were high scoring games. This clearly indicates that their attack force is firing consistently but their backline is their biggest concern. Tim Cahill is back from Australia after appearing in his final international match. His addition will further strengthen their attack.

Jamshedpur have just one injury concern in Sergio Cidoncha who has travelled to Spain to heal a knee injury. Their young striker Gaurav Mukhi received an interim suspension from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in an age-fudging case.

After a disastrous start to their title defence, Chennaiyin gained momentum in their seventh match of the season by beating FC Pune City 4-2 away from home.

Their star striker Jeje Lalpekhlua is out of form since the beginning of the season along with some other key players in their squad. The India international need forward to find his scoring boots as soon as possible in order to keep the reigning champions in contention for a play-off spot.