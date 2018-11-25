Latest Newscelebrities

Mohanlal, Mammootty and other AMMA members will perform in Abu Dhabi to raise flood relief fund

Mohanlal, Mammootty and others of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) will perform in Abu Dhabi on December 7 to raise funds for the Kerala Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF).

The AMMA executive meeting held on Saturday finalised the details of the show and was led by its president Mohanlal.

Veteran character artist and AMMA treasurer Jagdish told IANS that the team will leave for Abu Dhabi on December 5.

“The show is being directed by director T.K. Rajeev Kumar. There will be a one-week rehearsal starting November 28. The duration of the programme would be around five hours and would begin in the evening,” said Jagdish

Asianet TV is the marketing firm. The other artists who will take part include Manju Warrier, Nivin Pauly, Dulquar Salman, Innocent, Prithviraj among others.

