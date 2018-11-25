Rajnath Singh says One Bullet Fired From Pak Would be Retaliated With 100

Narendra Modi government had given a free hand to the armed forces to retaliate in the event of terrorist attacks and cross-border strikes said Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

“Gone are the days when the governments in the country used to raise a white flag whenever troops from Pakistan launched attacks in violation of the ceasefire. Now the policy is one bullet fired from the other side would be retaliated with 100 bullets,” the home minister said while speaking at a function organised by an association of primary school teachers.

Furthermore, he added, ”Terrorism is an international problem. All countries are facing its brunt. But we have told our armed forces not to worry about ammunition and resources while thwarting terrorist attacks and responding to cross-border firing and shelling,”