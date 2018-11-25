Tips and Tricks you should keep in mind while playing PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile players as you have to plan your landing in order to see where you will get the most resources, especially weapons and from where you will have the most time to prevent yourself from getting stuck in the ‘Blue Zone’ or the ‘restricting area’ force field.

Get there first

It is very important for you to get to an abandoned house, building or shooting field to get all the weapons you need along with the carry bag. If you are not able to find any major weaponry at the start of a game, this means that someone might have reached there first and he or she might be aiming his/her gun at you.

Pick up a gun quickly

As mentioned in the above PUBG Mobile tip, getting your hands on a gun within minutes of your landing is very important. It will give an edge over other players and you might be able to kill another player and take his resources.

Put your headsets on

Putting your headsets on will help you listen to all the details about what is happening around you and if a shot is fired or you listen a vehicle approaching towards you, you will be able to prepare for an attack quickly.

Shoot only when in range

This is the biggest mistake that one does while playing PUBG Mobile. Shooting at someone who is not in your range will not only jeopardize your position but will also let other players know that someone is close by. This means that your chances at having that Chicken Dinner will decline.