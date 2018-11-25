“Tribals Seldom Die From Lack of Nutrition”: Minister A.K Balan

Minister for SC/ST, Law, Cultural Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs for the State of Kerala and the Central Committee member of CPIM, A K Balan has said that the tribal deaths in Kerala seldom happens as a result of lack of nutrition.

“Most of the deaths that happen among tribals are due to some diseases or genetic disorders. On any Adivasi colony, they have food in stock for at least a week.

“Govt has implemented many programmes to provide jobs to educated tribal women. Many of them are appointed in Police and Excise Department through special recruitment. Teachers who are familiar with the tribal language and who holds b ed or TTC are appointed in these areas to make sure there are no school dropouts”.

Balan was speaking after inaugurating the Premetric hostel for women near Kundamkuzhi town.