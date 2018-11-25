Vivo Y95 is Launched in India. Should You Consider It?

Vivo Y95 is the successor to the Vivo Y93 and comes with a revamped design and upgraded internals. The Vivo Y95 looks mostly like the recently launched V9 Pro and includes a tiny waterdrop notch on the front, or what Vivo calls it, the Halo FullView display.

The Vivo Y95 isn’t exactly a new smartphone. It was first launched in China earlier this month. The handset features Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 439 SoC, based on the 12nm fabrication node.

The Vivo Y95 is powered by 1.9GHz octa-core processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM. The phone packs 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Vivo Y95 packs a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera on the rear and a 20-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

The Vivo Y95 is also capable of detecting lighting environment to automatically deliver facial enhancements. As for the specifications, the Vivo Y95 comes with 6.22-inch HD+ Halo FullView display with 1520x 720pixel resolution. The smartphone will be available in two colours Starry Black and Nebula Purple. The Vivo Y95 is powered by a 4030mAh.

The Vivo Y95 price in India has been set for Rs 16,990.