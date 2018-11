Former Defence Minister of India A K Antony has lashed out at the Kerala government for the way it handled the Sabarimala issue. Antony said that it was chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan who let BJP create issues at Sabarimala.

“If chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had some wisdom and maturity, BJP would not have got such an opportunity. Chief Minsister is the first culprit in the Sabarimala issue,” said Antony.