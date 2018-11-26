Adv Jayasankar Takes a Sarcastic Dig at the Party Action Against P.K Sasi

Kochi: CPI(M) had made a bizarre finding regarding the sexual allegations raised against MLA P.K Sasi. The findings by the Investigative Commission led by A K Balan and PK Sreemathy teacher had found that the sexual abuse that took place was not of an intense nature. This had given rise to trolls as people asked on what criteria party arrived at this conclusion.

Now Advocate Jayasankar has taken a sarcastic dig at the party’s decision. He said the action taken against P K Sasi was a bit too much! Jayasankar reminded that M.M Mani was suspended from State Secretariate for six months following his controversial statements. Later he was brought back as the minister. Jayasankar feels the same can be expected in the case of Sasi as well.

Jayasankar also added that the consideration given to women by a party like CPI(M) is clear now and that women cannot work in an organisation like DYFI.