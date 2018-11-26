Latest NewsIndiaReligion & Faith

Aydohya: Dharma Sabha ends peacefully

Nov 26, 2018, 06:27 am IST
Dharma Sabha of Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Ayodhya on Sunday completed calmly where Hindu sages discuss their stand and approach for early construction of Ram temple in the city.

Heavy security arrangements were made in view of the congregation in which thousands of VHP members, RSS volunteers and Shiv Sena and BJP workers took part.

A decision on the Ayodhya Ram temple will be taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers after December 11, one of the religious leaders attending the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s mega rally in Ayodhya claimed. Swami Rambhadracharya said he had the assurance of senior a union minister, whom he met on Friday. He, however, did not name the minister.

No untoward incident was reported from any part of the city.

