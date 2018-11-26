Ayodhya issue: Amit shah says “will wait for SC hearing in January”

The BJP national president Amit Shah made it clear that the party will wait up to know the hearing of the case in Supreme Court in January. Shah said that the matter is at present pending in the Supreme Court. “Let’s wait until it is heard in January”.

And Shah has reiterated that the party’s dedication to the construction is “non-negotiable”. Shah further attacked the Opposition claiming that the case has been pending in the apex court for nine years. Shah also said that the Congress has wanted to postpone it even while the “lawyers of Ram Lalla” have insisted on taking it up as a priority.

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), has said that they will announce a date for the start of construction of the Temple. BJP’s ally Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was also in Ayodhya to push the argument for Ram Temple and urge the Centre to bring an ordinance in the Winter Session. Thackeray also said the government of BJP “may not last” if they do not build a Ram Mandir.