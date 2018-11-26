Christmas Special Recipe : Coconut Ladoo

Ingredients

1 big coconut, grated

250 gms. Sugar

1 litre Milk

1 tsp. Cardamom seeds

25 gms. each of blanched and sliced Almonds and Pistachios

25 gms. Raisins and Charoli

1 tsp. either essence of rose or Saffron

Silver or golden foil

Ingredients

1 big coconut, grated

250 gms. Sugar

1 litre Milk

1 tsp. Cardamom seeds

25 gms. each of blanched and sliced Almonds and Pistachios

25 gms. Raisins and Charoli

1 tsp. either essence of rose or Saffron

Silver or golden foil