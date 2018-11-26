Congress served terrorists biryani, We feed them bullets: Yogi Adityanath

On the 10th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that his party has been gunning down terrorists while the Congress fed them biryani during their rule.

During an election rally in Rajasthan’s Makrana, Yogi Adityanath blamed the Congress for the alleged rise in terrorism in the country, and said, “Congress has done divisive politics. As a result of that, terrorism was at its peak in the country (during Congress rule). Today, you can see that the terrorists who were fed with biryani by the Congress are now being gunned down by us.”

The priest-turned-politician was referring to reports that Ajmal Kasab was allegedly provided “mutton biryani” in jail on his demand.

However, public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam later accepted that it was a lie “concocted” to counter an “emotional wave” which was being created in Kasab’s favour.

“Kasab neither asked for biryani nor it was served by the government. I concocted it just to break an emotional atmosphere which was taking shape in favour of Kasab during the trial of the case,” Mr Nikam had told reporters.

On November 26, 2008, 10 heavily-armed terrorists had sailed into Mumbai from Karachi and ran rampage through the city, killing 166 and wounding over 300. They spent the next 72 hours targeting the city’s landmarks, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Hotel, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital, a Jewish community centre and carried out coordinated shooting and bombing attacks.

Mohammed Ajmal Amir Kasab, a member of Pakistan’s Lashkar-e-Taiba, was the only gunman captured alive and hanged in 2012.