Dewasom board facing financial crisis as the revenue from Sabarimala declined

The Travancore Dewasom board is facing a serious financial crisis as the sharp decline in the revenue income from Sabarimala. Although the board has not yet revealed the official statement regarding the revenue from the hill temple, unofficially the revenue has declined sharply. As Sabarimala is the highest earning temple of the Dewasom board the decline of the revenue will also affect the day to day functioning of the board.

As per the board last year the total revenue earnings from all temples, including Sabarimala was around Rs.682 crore and the total expenses including salary and pension are around Rs.677 crore.

An unofficial data says that from the first six days of income from Sabarimala shows a difference of 14.34 crore when compared to the last year.