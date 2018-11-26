Don’t Ask this to Woman who’ve come out with #Metoo Revelations, Says Karan Johar

Director Karan Johar felt that the revelations which have come out as a part of #me too are heartbreaking and that it is stupid to ask for proof. He said it is lame and stupid for people to ignore the revelations citing the reason that there is no proof. Karan was in conversation with journalist Barkha Dutt at We The Women event on Sunday.

“Every woman, who has a voice, has to be respected, applauded for coming out there and it is essential to believe every given voice. You cannot say there’s no proof. That is a lame, masculine, stupid thing to say. When a woman comes out, she expresses her heart out, she is right and you believe her,” Karan said.

“When I read so many of those narratives and stories, they broke my heart. It made me realise we cannot be complicit to this and you have to wake up, smell the coffee and be active about it,” he added.

“Not everyone has to go online and say it. A lot of people either work silently or out there. It’s how you choose to take decisions. Some of our decisions will be made but we don’t need to scream and shout about it. A lot of the more evolved minds have taken the required action,” he added.