Latest NewsGulf

Dubai Expo 2020 Sets a New Record in Participation

Nov 26, 2018, 05:24 pm IST
Less than a minute

Dubai has been exceptional in holding mega events and it is rewriting its own records in participation.
Dubai Expo 2020 has gone past its own target of 180 countries as the number reached 190 on Sunday. Dubai is soon becoming the frontrunner in generating business activity on a large scale. This is equally beneficial for the hosts and the participating countries. The exhibition will run for six months.

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General, Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau, had said last year that almost all the African nations would participate in the exhibition as bilateral relations between the UAE and African countries are growing significantly. He also said that many of the Caribbean nations would take part in the mega exhibition.

While addressing the UAE & Caribbean Forum in Dubai on Sunday, Al Hashimy also said that as many as 25 million visitors from across the globe are expected.

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 16, 2018, 08:58 am IST

Man walks 1,350 km to remind PM Modi of his promises

Apr 20, 2018, 09:43 pm IST

Finally, Rajinikanth’s ‘KAALA’ gets release date

Nov 21, 2017, 10:05 pm IST

Ryan school murder case : Accused bus conductor gets bail

iPhone
Mar 7, 2018, 09:36 am IST

Shocking..!! iPhone gets locked for 48 years after entering wrong passwords

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close