Dubai Expo 2020 Sets a New Record in Participation

Dubai has been exceptional in holding mega events and it is rewriting its own records in participation.

Dubai Expo 2020 has gone past its own target of 180 countries as the number reached 190 on Sunday. Dubai is soon becoming the frontrunner in generating business activity on a large scale. This is equally beneficial for the hosts and the participating countries. The exhibition will run for six months.

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General, Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau, had said last year that almost all the African nations would participate in the exhibition as bilateral relations between the UAE and African countries are growing significantly. He also said that many of the Caribbean nations would take part in the mega exhibition.

While addressing the UAE & Caribbean Forum in Dubai on Sunday, Al Hashimy also said that as many as 25 million visitors from across the globe are expected.