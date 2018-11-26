Former Jawaharlal Nehru University leader Kanhaiya Kumar abuses PM as ‘Nalayak’

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University student’s union leader Kanhaiya Kumar abuses the Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘Nalayak’. The CPI leader crossed all limits in using defamatory words against the PM. He described Modi using an insulting word –nalayak- for not taking care of his mother.

The former JNSU leader made this remark at the ‘Save Constitution March’ at Mumbai. He also added that Narendra Modi is a good actor. The march was conducted by left parties, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party. Along with Kanhaiya Kumar, Patidar leader Hardik Patel and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani also attended the march.

Kumar said that “the prime minister says that people make disgraceful and disrespectful comments about against my mother. I am saying anything about his mother, but I am calling him’naalayk’ for not taking care of his old mother”.

Even earlier at a function at Delhi, Kumar also used offensive words against Modi. There he said that only a ‘nalayak’ son can make his 90-year old mother stand in a bank queue. He made this remark keeping in mind the incident of Modi’s mother visiting a bank at the time of demonetization.

He even said that if Modi has been a part of Bollywood, he would have received a ‘best actor award’.

Kumar, national council member of CPI is expected to contest the 2019 general election from Begusarai in Bihar.