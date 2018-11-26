Indian Army Fulfils a Promise Made to Terrorist’s Mother by Catching Her Son Alive

Combating terrorists is a job that forces undertake putting their own life on the line. If catching them itself is a daunting task, catching them alive is even tougher as you won’t get any leniency from other side. The Indian Army is a unit that keeps values and integrity at a high level even if they put their life on the line.

When our armed forces, along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, exchanged fire with two Jaish-e Mohammed (JeM) terrorists, they kept in mind a promise they had made to the mother of one of the terrorists who was a Jammu and Kashmir local youth.

Suhail, who had joined JeM recently had both his mother and sister appealing to the army to not kill him.

Sohail (a local youth) had joined Jaish-e-Mohammed four months back. His mother and sisters had appealed him to come back. We promised his mother that we won’t kill him and despite him firing at us, we exercised maximum restraint and apprehended him alive,” Col. Raghav said.

A Pakistani-origin terrorist belonging to the JeM was killed on Sunday in a brief exchange of fire with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said. “On a credible input about the presence of terrorists, a search operation was launched jointly by police and security forces at the Bathien area of Khrew in Awantipora,” a police spokesman said.