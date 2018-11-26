India’s first engine-less Train 18 successfully runs at 115kmph on tracks

India’s first engine-less train ‘Train 18’ successfully conducted up to 115 kmph on tracks in Moradabad division of Northern Railway.

The Rs 100 crore engine-less train, developed by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), is regarded as a successor to the prestigious Shatabdi Express. The trials will be next conducted between Kota and Sawai Modhopur.

RDSO’s Executive Director M.Z. Khan in a statement said, “The Train 18 has successfully completed its running and performance trials up to the speed of 115 kmph on nominated track stretches in Moradabad division having defined track geometry parameters, curved alignments of specific radius and station yard zones.”

The official said the performance of the newly built train has been satisfactory and that the trials are progressing as per the schedule. Khan said Railways will be initiating the process for obtaining necessary approvals from the designated authorities for induction of the Train 18 into commercial service after completion of the trials in Kota division.

The train was unveiled by Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani on October 29. The fully air-conditioned train, driven by a self-propulsion module, had the potential to become the country’s fastest train provided the infrastructure was bettered, Lohani had said.