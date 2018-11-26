ISL 2018: Bengaluru FC to takes on Delhi Dynamos – Match Preview

Most of the eyes will be focused on Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri as he makes his 150th appearance for the club against bottom-placed Delhi Dynamos in an Indian Super League (ISL) tie at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Monday.

The Blues are on a high after downing FC Goa 2-1 away from home. They are the only unbeaten team in the league right now and are level with FC Goa at the top of the table with 16 points though they have played two games fewer than Goa.

One of the hallmarks of Bengaluru FC this season has been the balance between defence and attack. They have been resilient in defence while being clinical up front. Juanan has been the rock upon which Carles Cuadrat has built the backline while Sunil Chhetri and Miku lead the frontline. Though Chhetri is the top scorer with five goals, Miku is the wrecker-in-chief, given his all-around game.

Meanwhile, Josep Gombau’s Delhi Dynamos team are in desperate need of a win, having gone eight games without one. Their woes in the goalscoring department have been well-profiled and that makes them rank outsiders when going up against Bengaluru’s defence. However, Gombau will be hoping for his side to inspire themselves and beat the odds.

Daniel Lalhimpuia and Andrija Kaluderovic have not sparkled up front and whoever is preferred up front on Monday, needs to make it count.