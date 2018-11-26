Kareena Kapoor in Bold look at Mowgli Screening: See Pics

Bebo was recently seen at the red carpet event of the Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle by Netflix premiere. She wore a shimmering silver body-hugging thigh-high slit dress and added all the drama on her eyes. The nude makeup and smokey eyes with gelled hair styled backwards made her look stunning.

After the screening of Mowgli: Legend Of the Jungle, many Bollywood celebrities walked the red carpet at a gala event in the evening. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Radhika Apte and other stars looked stylish and shined brightly. Bebo once again proved that she is the ultimate style queen of Bollywood.