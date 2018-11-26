Latest NewsAutomobile

KTM launches ‘Duke125’ ABS in India

Nov 26, 2018, 10:39 pm IST
Less than a minute

KTM has launched the much-awaited 125 Duke ABS in India at Rs 1.18 lakh, (ex-showroom Delhi). KTM has also confirmed that the 2018 125 Duke ABS will be available across 450 exclusive KTM showrooms in India.

The international 125 Duke features a 15PS engine, six-speed gearbox suspended as a structural member in the same trellis frame that KTM uses for all its Dukes.

The India-spec offering comes with a 124.7cc single-cylinder engine that makes 14.5PS at 9.250rpm and generates 12Nm at 8,000rpm. This engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. The 2018 KTM 125 Duke ABS makes use of a trellis frame and an aluminum swingarm.

The naked sport offering comes with USD forks in the front and a 10-step monoshock in the rear and dual-channel ABS as standard.

 

