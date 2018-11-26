Mumbai 26/11: Ajmal Kasab’s lawyers yet to get their fees from govt

Two lawyers Amin Solkar and Farhana Shah, who defended Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab, are yet to get their legal fees from the state government. While the state government says they have not received any bills, the lawyers say that state prosecutors are not supposed to submit bills.

The then-acting Chief Justice of Bombay high court J.N. Patel had issued a notification to appoint Solkar and Shah on June 8, 2010, after Kasab had expressed his desire to contest the verdict of the trial court sentencing him to death in the Bombay high court.

Solkar and Shah said they had given the case priority as the high court was hearing it on a day-to-day basis from 11 am to 5 pm.

“It has been seven years since the judgment was delivered by the high court. The Supreme Court confirmed the death penalty and Kasab is also dead,,” Solkar said. He said he was contemplating legal action to get his dues cleared. Shah, on the other hand, said she has given up hope that she will get her remuneration for appearing in the case.

Ajmal Kasab was hanged to death on November 21, 2012, over killing 166 people in Mumbai.

The exact amount per hearing is not clear but approximately it will come around Rs 1500 to 2000.