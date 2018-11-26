Norton launches Superlight 650 Motorcycle : Price and Features

Norton Motorcycles has launched the new Norton Superlight 650, a road-legal race version of the Atlas 650 twin roadsters.The Norton Superlight has carbon fibre bodywork, carbon wheels and a single-sided swingarm. And while the two Norton Atlas 650 twins – the Norton Atlas Nomad and Norton Atlas Ranger has the same 650 cc parallel-twin engine putting out 84 bhp of maximum power and 68 Nm of peak torque, the Superlight dishes out 105 bhp of power and 75 Nm of peak torque, and the engine spins up to 12,500 rpm. And thanks to the carbon fibre bodywork, it tips the scales at just 158 kg.

Tthe Superlight, whose main job will be to win races, uses a lightweight aluminium tubed design. An optional titanium race pipe sheds 6 kg more over the standard weight and also bumps up the power by approximately 6 bhp, but it’s not homologated for road use. The Superlight also uses top-end superbike components, including Ohlins suspension, front and rear. At the front are fully adjustable NIX 30 forks, and at the rear is a fully adjustable TTX GP monoshock, with braking handled by a Brembo system, with 330 mm discs up front and M50 calipers.

Also standard is an up/down, bi-directional quickshifter, full-colour LCD instrument panel, a full IMU-based traction control system, which provides wheelie control and launch control capability, as well as standard ABS. The Norton Superlight also gets ride-by-wire system with three riding modes – Road, Sport and Pro-Race. The best part is, the Superlight is a street-legal machine, and has been priced at GBP 20,000 (that’s over ? 18 lakh under current exchange rates).