“Opposition unity’ is a demonetization-hit group of corrupt people” – UP minister

Criticizing at the opposition party’s effort to shape a grand alliance, the UP minister Srikant Sharma accused that the grand alliance is an alliance of corrupted people. He added that the coming together of opposition parties to form an alliance is not at all a threat to BJP.

Uttar Pradesh minister Srikant Sharma described ‘opposition unity’ as a demonetization-hit group of corrupt people trying to throw spanners in the welfare schemes run by the Narendra Modi government. “It is virtually a cocktail of corruption, commission and bad governance,” the UP power minister said. “It is not a gathbandhan, it is a group of corrupt people hit by demonetization. They are not interested in the welfare of the poor,” Sharma said.

On farmers’ agitation scheduled for November 30 in Delhi, he said it is politically motivated. Barring the Narendra Modi government, no dispensation did anything for the welfare of farmers apart from shedding crocodile tears, he claimed. The NDA government is a “farmers’ government”. It increased the minimum support price for bajra (millet) by 95 percent, he claimed. Not only the MSP for paddy and wheat has been increased, but an arrangement for the purchase of pulses has also been made, the minister said. The government is soon going to switch over to e-mandis and has provided sufficient amount of Neem-coated urea to farmers.