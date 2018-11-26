Sabarimala: A group of Woman devotees decided to return half-way

A group of woman devotees from Andhra Pradesh who move toward to enter Sabarimala temple decided to stay halfway. The group was ignorant of the protest that is taking place in Kerala in opposition to woman entry in the Sabarimala Temple.

The group from Andhra came to know about the current confrontations and protest from a shop near Manchakuzhy, in Ponkunnam – Pala road. On hearing the news about woman devotees, the Sabarimala Karmasamithi volunteers also came there.

So after knowing the current situation, the group has decided to leave the women in the group halfway. Thus the group to avoid any unpleasant incidents decided not to take women’s with them to Sannidhanam. The men and children in the in the group continued the journey.