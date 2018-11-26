Schools shut in UAE due to adverse weather conditions

Several schools in UAE returned students to their homes or declared a half day due to water-logging and adverse weather conditions.

SMS messages were sent to parents, one of which read: “Due to adverse weather conditions, students will be sent home at 10:30am. Please come to collect your children and follow all safety guidelines whilst driving home,”

DPS Dubai, had sent an alert to parents regarding the weather conditions, stating: “Alert! Due to unfavourable weather, the school will disperse at 11:00am today. Please collect your child accordingly. DPS Dubai.”

JSS Private School, notified parents that there will be an “Early Dispersal at 11:30 am due to poor weather. Co-ordinate with bus monitor. Today’s Open House and after-school activity postponed.”

Al Sadiq Islamic English School in Qusais issued an announcement to parents on early dismissal: “Due to bad weather the school will disperse at 11:40am. Students using own transport can be picked from school today at 11:45am onwards.”

Gems Winchester Dubai informed parents of students at the school: “Due to adverse weather conditions and health and safety reasons, the school will close at 12:30pm today. All bus students will leave at this time but due to wet roads may arrive later than expected. Own transport students can be collected from normal areas at 12:30pm. After 1pm, all students will be supervised in the prima BBry ground floor classrooms. Please contact the Class Tutor and Bus Driver for any special arrangements.”

Ras Al Khaimah Police also posted on their social media handle regarding the proper safety measures to observe whilst driving in adverse weather conditions, including leaving safe distance between vehicles and staying away from hazardous mountain areas.

They also warned adventure seekers and storm chasers to maintain caution and not risk their lives in an attempt to capture the novel weather phenomena taking place in the UAE.

Sharjah Municipality posted on its site that it has raised its level of readiness for all weather-related emergencies that may arise in the coming hours. They are currently dealing with areas with severe water-logging with mobile pumping stations.