Sreesanth Says He Tried to Commit Suicide 6-7 Times

Former Indian Fast Bowler S Sreesanth, after talking about the slapgate incident with Harbhajan Singh, will today reveal details of his turbulent past, including the match-fixing scandal.

In the preview clip, Sree breaks down as he talks to Dipika and Jasleen about the match-fixing controversy and him allegedly taking Rs 10 lakh for the same. The cricketer vehemently denies taking the money, as he sobs inconsolably.

Sreesanth cried his heart out revealing that he was accused of match-fixing and was even told that there are proofs against him. Shree added that he did nothing and thus, he tried to commit suicide. The Housemates tried to console him.

During IPL 2013, Sreesanth and few other cricketers were accused of being involved in spot-fixing. He was also arrested but later released on bail. Even though the charges were dropped, Sreesanth is still facing a life ban from BCCI.