The Supreme Court is not giving priority to the Ayodhaya case : Mohan Bhagwat

Nov 26, 2018, 08:20 am IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat asked the union government to bring a law to build Ram temple in Ayodhya. He also accused that the court does not give priority to the Ayodhya case.

“The matter is in court and the decision should be given early. It has also been proven that the temple was there. The Supreme Court is not giving priority to the case and justice delayed is justice denied,” Bhagwat said while addressing the ‘Hunkar Sabha’ in Nagpur.  Bhagwat added that if the Ram Mandir issue was not a priority for the judiciary, then the government should bring in a law for the same.

