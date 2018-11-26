Latest NewsGulf

This airline offering massive discounts on flights from UAE to India

The offer is only valid till the end of November.

Nov 26, 2018, 05:27 pm IST
UAE based airline offering massive discounts on flights from the UAE to multiple destinations.

Sharjah-based Air Arabia is offering air tickets to selective destinations at pocket-friendly prices.

Up for grabs is a one-way ticket to Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala for as low as Dh290. A trip to Kochi could cost you only Dh320.

Among other Indian cities, you can fly to Coimbatore for Dh431 and Bengaluru in Dh480.

A one-way ticket to Cairo from Sharjah could cost you just Dh610 and even lesser (Dh600) to Beirut.

The offer is only valid till the end of November.

