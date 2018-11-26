This Could be the Punishment For Sharing child pornography on WhatsApp

India has the highest number of WhatsApp users in the world and given the nature of the app, and considering the situation that it is often used by a group of people to share media, sharing of porn videos has become almost endemic on the app. Strong legislation needs to come into existence against this trend.

Watching porn is not yet illegal in India but sharing pornographic videos, particularly for commercial purposes, is unlawful. When it comes to Child pornography, storing, sharing or watching is completely illegal in India.

The government has reportedly proposed several amendments in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act that will make sure that people who share pornographic clips of minors get up to seven years in jail and no bail, along with hefty fines.

The proposed rules also make it mandatory for anyone who gets a child porn video to report it to authorities. Failure to alert authorities about the video will result in hefty fines.