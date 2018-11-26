This is How the Complainant Responded After CPI(M) Suspended P.K Sasi

CPI(M) in Kerala suspended its Shoranur MLA, PK Sasi after sexual harassment charges levelled by a woman party worker against him were found true by the party committee. The suspension is for six months from the party’s primary membership.

It was found that he had conversed with a woman worker “in a manner not befitting a party leader”. Now the complainant, a DYFI leader at district level has responded to the action taken against P Sasi by the party.

” Am very happy. The decision taken was as I expected. I always had a belief in the party. Since strict action was taken against Sasi, am not interested in going ahead with the complaint” she said.

Sasi, Palakkad district secretariat member, who had earlier dismissed the allegation against him as a”well-planned conspiracy” today said that he would accept any decision the CPI(M) took against him.

Earlier, CPI(M) had made a bizarre finding regarding the sexual allegations raised against MLA P.K Sasi. The findings by the Investigative Commission led by A K Balan and PK Sreemathy teacher had found that the sexual abuse that took place was not of an intense nature. This had given rise to trolls as people asked on what criteria party arrived at this conclusion.