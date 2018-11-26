To get votes, this candidate is polishing shoes of voters

In a democracy, voters are the masters. Although it is not always but at the time of the election the common people gets prominence and all politicians and parties trey woo them by whatever they can do. To get votes and to win politicians and political parties enact various techniques and strategies.

But a candidate from Madhya Pradesh has used different tactics to please his voters. The politicians from all political parties are ahead of the assembly elections in the state, politicians from all different political parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

Sharad Singh Kumar, of Rashtriya Aamjan Party contesting on the election symbol of a shoe, has acquired notice due to his only one of its kind style of campaigning.

Singh is polishing shoes of people ahead of Madhya Pradesh Elections and says that he will make use of his unique election symbol to turn it into a blessing. He said that his symbol was for him a blessing.

The state of Madhya Pradesh will go to polls to elect legislators for its 230 constituencies on November 28. Results will be declared on December 11.