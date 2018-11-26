Two Cops killed during an Encounter: 9 Maoists Killed

Nine Maoists and two personnel of the state police were killed in a gun battle in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The encounter is taking place near Saklar village under Kistaram police station area. “We have recovered the bodies of total nine Maoists till now and the number can increase,” said special director general of police (anti-Naxal operations) DM Awasthi.

“A joint team of DRG (District Reserve Guard), CRPF and special task force (STF) have cordoned off the area and the encounter is going on,” Awasthi said.