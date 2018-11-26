Indian Super LeagueLatest News

Udanta Singh’s Late Goal Takes Bengaluru FC Through

Nov 26, 2018, 09:30 pm IST
Less than a minute

When Bengaluru FC took on Delhi Dynamos at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri, who made his 150th appearance for his club, grabbed all eyeballs. Delhi Dynamos, who are placed on the bottom of the table, and Bengaluru is the only unbeaten team in this edition of Hero ISL.

The match had seen a few close chances but none of them was converted into a goal. Just when it seemed the 90 minutes will be over with no goal scored, Bengaluru FC broke the deadlock as Udanta Singh fired it inside the goalpost from outside the box. Score Bengaluru FC 1 – Delhi Dynamos 0

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 4, 2017, 12:40 pm IST

Will next 007 agent will be women?

nuclear deal
May 9, 2018, 07:36 am IST

Donald Trump shocks the world; US –Iran deal withdrawn

UAE petrol
Nov 10, 2018, 11:35 am IST

Petrol, Diesel Price In Trivandrum, Kerala

Sep 15, 2017, 07:22 am IST

India-Japan sign 15 agreements in key areas

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close