7,500-year-old Temple City Found in Kuwait. See Pics

Archaeologists working at a site in Kuwait have discovered a new temple and public plaza. The findings suggest that an advanced society had existed here once, over seven millenia before.

The discovery made so far includes a temple and public plaza. The archeological team, led by Professor Piotr Bielinski of the Polish Centre of Mediterranean Archaeology (PCMA) at the University of Warsaw, discovered the ancient structures at the Bahra 1 dig site.

“Indications suggest that it was a building with a cultic (religious) function and it combines elements of the Ubaid culture”, said Professor Bielinski. The Ubaid civilisation — of which little is known — were the first agricultural settlers to move into the region which would later become Sumer in the southernmost region of ancient Mesopotamia.

Further research may prove the buildings are the oldest of its kind — not only in Kuwait but also in the whole Persian Gulf region and even the whole world.